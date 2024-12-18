scriptR Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli | Latest News | Patrika News
R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

R Ashwin Announces International Retirement: R Ashwin has unexpectedly announced his retirement from international cricket. Virat Kohli gave him a heartfelt farewell, embracing him emotionally, while the BCCI also confirmed Ashwin’s retirement via a social media post.

New DelhiDec 18, 2024 / 01:54 pm

R Ashwin Retirement: Speculation had been rife since the start of the fifth day of the third Test match between India and Australia in Brisbane that Indian star all-rounder R Ashwin might announce his retirement. During a break in India’s second innings, Ashwin was seen embracing Virat Kohli, making it clear that Ravichandran Ashwin was retiring from international cricket. After the match ended in a draw, the BCCI also confirmed Ashwin’s retirement through a social media post.

BCCI Offers Congratulations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on X, announcing Ashwin’s retirement: “A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation. Ace spinner and #TeamIndia’s invaluable all-rounder R Ashwin announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️”.

Ashwin’s Emotional Embrace with Kohli

Speculation about R Ashwin’s retirement arose as the fifth day of the Gabba Test unfolded. During India’s second innings, he was spotted watching the rain alongside Virat Kohli. Later, an emotional moment in the dressing room, where Ashwin embraced the former captain, seemed to confirm his retirement.

R Ashwin’s Cricket Career

Looking back at R Ashwin’s cricket career, he took 383 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 46 in 65 domestic matches. He also enjoyed significant success in the West Indies and Sri Lanka, claiming 32 and 38 wickets respectively. He had some notable performances in Australia, ending his career there with 40 wickets in 11 matches. In his final Test in Adelaide, Ashwin took just one wicket for 53 runs and scored 22 and 7 runs with the bat.

