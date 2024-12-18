R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

BCCI Offers Congratulations The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on X, announcing Ashwin’s retirement: “A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation. Ace spinner and #TeamIndia’s invaluable all-rounder R Ashwin announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️”.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙞𝙣 🫡 A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation 👏👏The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024 Ashwin's Emotional Embrace with Kohli Speculation about R Ashwin's retirement arose as the fifth day of the Gabba Test unfolded. During India's second innings, he was spotted watching the rain alongside Virat Kohli. Later, an emotional moment in the dressing room, where Ashwin embraced the former captain, seemed to confirm his retirement.