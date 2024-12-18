R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

BCCI Offers Congratulations The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on X, announcing Ashwin’s retirement: “A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation. Ace spinner and #TeamIndia’s invaluable all-rounder R Ashwin announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️”.
Ashwin’s Emotional Embrace with Kohli Speculation about R Ashwin’s retirement arose as the fifth day of the Gabba Test unfolded. During India’s second innings, he was spotted watching the rain alongside Virat Kohli. Later, an emotional moment in the dressing room, where Ashwin embraced the former captain, seemed to confirm his retirement.
R Ashwin’s Cricket Career Looking back at R Ashwin’s cricket career, he took 383 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 46 in 65 domestic matches. He also enjoyed significant success in the West Indies and Sri Lanka, claiming 32 and 38 wickets respectively. He had some notable performances in Australia, ending his career there with 40 wickets in 11 matches. In his final Test in Adelaide, Ashwin took just one wicket for 53 runs and scored 22 and 7 runs with the bat.