Kerala State Lotteries (केरल स्टेट लॉटरी) offers a different draw almost every day. There's one lottery per day from Monday to Saturday, and there's also one on the last Sunday of each month. On top of that, there are four Bumper Lotteries (लॉटरी) held throughout the year to celebrate major calendar events. केरल (Kerala) में छह भिन्न साप्ताहिक ड्रॉ निकाले जाते हैं, इसके अलावा, एक हर महीने के आखिरी रविवार को भी निकाला जाता है और सभी का समय दोपहर 3:00 बजे रहता है। टिकट का मूल्य 30 से लेकर 100 रुपए तक रहता है |

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