Horoscope, 10 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

For some zodiac signs, today brings financial gains and career advancement, while others need to exercise caution. Find out what the stars predict for your sign, according to Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyās.

Jun 10, 2025 / 10:34 am

Patrika Desk

Daily Horoscope 10 June 2025: Today’s horoscope indicates financial gains and career advancement for some zodiac signs, while others are advised to exercise caution. Aries natives need to be vigilant in financial matters; Taurus natives may have the good fortune of a pilgrimage; Gemini natives may experience changes in their business. Cancer natives’ efforts will increase their income. Leos will find success in property matters. Virgos will benefit from the support of friends and have the potential for new ventures. Libras will have increased interest in creative pursuits. Scorpios will experience increased harmony in their marital life. Capricorns will discover new avenues of income, while Pisces natives may have business trips and acquire new clothes and jewellery, but should pay attention to their parents’ health. Learn the horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries

Caution is advised in financial matters. People will take your words seriously. New sources of income will emerge, and your interest in studies will increase.

Lucky Number: 1, 8
Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus

You may have the good fortune of going on a pilgrimage. Over-trusting strangers can be harmful, so be cautious. It is advisable to avoid risky ventures for now.
Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: White

Gemini

Your efforts to increase income will prove successful. Maintaining humility in your behaviour will be beneficial. If disagreements arise with your father, it could create tension in the family environment, so try to maintain harmony.
Lucky Number: 3, 6
Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer

Efforts to increase income will be successful. Maintain humility in your behaviour. Failure to establish harmony with your father could disrupt the home environment.

Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Milky White

Leo

Success can be achieved in matters related to property. It’s not wise to trust everyone in political matters. Enemies will be defeated; success will be achieved in love affairs.

Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo

Seeking the help of friends will be beneficial. Caution is necessary in matters related to business and finance. A new business can be started in collaboration with friends, as the time is in your favour and the circumstances are supportive.
Lucky Number: 3, 8
Lucky Colour: Green

Libra

Interest in creative pursuits will increase. The use of modern technology in the workplace will be beneficial. Ongoing disputes with family members are likely to end. You will have to repent for your mistakes.
Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio

Harmony will increase in marital life. You will be worried about love relationships. Hard work will yield benefits. The financial situation will remain the same; there may be obstacles related to the court.
Lucky Number: 1, 8
Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius

This is a time for self-development and learning. Tasks can be successfully completed with the help of colleagues. Pleasant time will be spent with friends, although a headache may cause some discomfort.
Lucky Number: 9, 12
Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn

There will be a lot of work. New avenues of income will be established. Marital discussions will be successful. The child’s progress will make the mind happy. Ongoing disputes with siblings will end.
Lucky Number: 10, 11
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius

Focus completely on your tasks and avoid unnecessary expenses. Faith in religion will increase. Closeness will develop with a stranger. Obstacles in foreign travel will gradually disappear.
Lucky Number: 10, 11
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces

Lucky Number: 9, 12
Lucky Colour: Yellow

