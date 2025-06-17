Horoscope Today, 17 June 2025

Negative: You will be busy with pending tasks from morning, possibly involving a lot of running around. Getting caught up in unnecessary worries might distract you from your work, proving difficult. You may have to travel away from home for some work.

Family Life: An argument with a family member is possible due to a short temper. You might buy gifts for children. There may be concerns about relatives. Health: Will be normal. Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Lucky Number: 1, 8 Lucky Colour: Red Taurus Positive: Today will bring new experiences. You will meet a stranger who will prove beneficial in the future. Interest in a new task will awaken, and you will showcase your hidden talents. The possibility of vehicle acquisition exists.

Negative: Senior members will fully support your work today, but avoid hurting anyone’s feelings. Control addictions and avoid laziness. Efforts to reduce expenses will be necessary. Family Life: Those in love may start a new project for their partner. The evening will be spent with family members. You will remain engaged in social work.

Health: Will be normal. Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa. Lucky Number: 2, 7 Lucky Colour: White Gemini Positive: If you have a property-related dispute in court, you may win, and you will easily be able to help a family member. Those employed may receive a lucrative offer from another company. New opportunities will arise in business. Livelihood problems will be resolved. Vehicle acquisition is likely. Students will receive good results in their education.

Negative: Try to avoid arguments and fights. Government work may be pending due to some reason. Colleagues will not be happy in the workplace. Family Life: With the help of friends, your important work will be completed today, leaving you relaxed. Any disagreements with your spouse will end today. The evening will be spent in religious activities. There will be a gathering of saints.

Health: According to the horoscope of 17 June 2025, Geminis may be concerned about their father’s health on Tuesday. Remedy: Offer Durva grass while praising Lord Ganesha. Lucky Number: 3, 6 Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer Positive: The horoscope for 17 June 2025 indicates that today will be normal for Cancerians employed and in business. You will receive income from new sources and can start new projects in the workplace. Subordinates will be pleased with your behaviour, and you will receive respect from superiors. Unexpected money will be received. You will benefit from experience today.

Negative: A sudden decline in your spouse’s health will cause worry and may require you to run around. If attending a function, speak carefully; otherwise, people may think badly of you. Work according to your abilities; otherwise, you will face trouble. Superiors may be displeased.

Family Life: A friend may bring a gift in the evening. Be mindful of decorum in conversations. Health: Imbalance in diet may worsen health; there will be weakness in the legs. Remedy: Perform Jalabhishek (water offering) to Lord Shiva.

Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Milky White Leo Positive: Employed individuals will see good career advancement and receive promotion news. Those involved in import-export business will get a chance to finalise a big deal. Students’ concentration will improve, leading to good academic results. Victory in legal matters is likely. Opportunities for business expansion also exist.

Negative: Some may not be happy with your progress; there will be obstacles in the work of businessmen. Profits will be less than the effort. There will be worry, anxiety, and running around; work will be criticised.

Family Life: If you ask for help from siblings, you will receive it. You will plan a pilgrimage with family members. The evening will be spent with young children at home. Marital life will strengthen.

Health: Will be normal. Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama. Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Golden Virgo Positive: If you were worried about your financial situation, it will improve. Investing your money in a plan will be beneficial; therefore, invest wholeheartedly. Profit from old investments will be seen. There will be profit in business. Implementation of a new plan will occur. Meetings with influential people will take place.

Negative: Unnecessary expenses may cause trouble. You will need to understand the schemes of some enemies in the workplace and defeat them with your intelligence. Drive carefully. Family Life: You will have to fulfil a promise made to your child; otherwise, they may get upset. In the evening, you will have an important conversation with your spouse.

Health: Health is normal. Remedy: Offer 108 Durva grass to Lord Ganesha. Lucky Number: 3, 8 Lucky Colour: Green Libra Positive: You will achieve good progress in your field of work, and other avenues of income will also open up. You will please your seniors with your ideas. Interest in self-study will increase. New proposals will be received in the workplace.

Negative: There will be indecision about something. Family Life: Children may give you good news. You will earn a good name in creative work. You will meet some influential people, which will be beneficial. The evening will be spent at a religious place. Plans for an auspicious event in the family will be made. Health: If you are suffering from any health problem, you will get relief today.

Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Aim Hrim Klim Durgayai Namah”. Lucky Number: 2, 7 Lucky Colour: White Scorpio Positive: You will try to complete your pending tasks. If you were thinking of trying a new job, you can do it today. The situation will be as expected. Opportunities to buy a vehicle will arise. Business expansion is possible. Legal matters will be in your favour.

Negative: An argument with your spouse is possible, causing mental stress. Lack of harmony between you and your father will cause trouble. Proper guidance will be needed. Do not take loans. Frequently changing strategies in the workplace can be detrimental. Stay focused until the work is complete.

Family Life: You can express your desires with your family members. If you are lax in your work, you may face trouble later. You seem to be receiving full support and companionship from your spouse.

Health: Knee pain may arise. Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan. Lucky Number: 1, 8 Lucky Colour: Red Sagittarius Positive: If you have made a mistake in the workplace, you will have to correct it. You will spend the evening enjoying yourself with friends. You will be freed from entanglements. The family atmosphere will be supportive.

Negative: Your expenses will increase, but good income will keep you stress-free today. Understand your responsibilities in time. Stay away from show and pomp. Avoid excessive greed. Family Life: You can discuss an auspicious event with senior members at home, which will make family members happy. Disagreements in relationships with siblings will end, and everyone will spend quality time together.

Health: Health will be normal. Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama. Lucky Number: 9, 12 Lucky Colour: Yellow Capricorn Positive: You will definitely do good for yourself and others. Today you will get a chance to earn a good name by participating in a social event. Instead of spending time with colleagues at the workplace, it is better to focus on your work. Mutual disputes will end; a meeting with a loved one will occur. Many stalled tasks will be completed wisely. Curiosity about work will increase.

Negative: Be cautious in property transactions. Financial situation is weak; drive carefully. Students may be careless; there may be a quarrel with lovers. Family Life: An outsider may cause a quarrel in your domestic life today. You seem to be receiving full support from your family members, but do not make any false promises. In the evening, you will benefit from visiting a temple.

Health: Pay attention to your diet; otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa. Lucky Number: 10, 11 Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Aquarius Positive: You may hear some good news from a friend. If you are going to buy a property, independently check its movable and immovable aspects. You will be interested in religious activities and will donate some money to charity. Employed individuals may go for an interview at another company today. Money stuck for a long time will be received today, and good profit will also be obtained from investments.

Negative: The mind will be restless. There is a possibility of an increase in land and housing problems. Dissatisfaction will remain in the mind due to financial worries. Try to reduce expenses. Family Life: Mutual love will remain among family members, and a guest may also arrive today. There will be a gathering of saints.

Health: Practice yoga and asanas and take care of your diet; otherwise, any problem may increase. Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa. Lucky Number: 10, 11 Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Pisces Positive: You may hear some good news from your children. A sudden trip is possible. Decisions made in partnership will be beneficial. Those working in foreign companies may get a higher position.

Negative: Businessmen may face mental stress today due to a client or business partner. Drive carefully; otherwise, there is a possibility of injury. Employed individuals should focus on their work today and stay away from any kind of dispute. You will be unhappy with the behaviour of your loved ones. Avoid interfering in others’ work. Control anger and excitement.

Family Life: Those in love will talk to their partners if they are worried about their behaviour. Health: Take full care of your health in the evening. There may be problems like foot pain and muscle strain.

Remedy: Recite Shri Vishnu Chalisa. Lucky Number: 9, 12 Lucky Colour: Yellow