Today’s Horoscope, 11 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, 11 August 2025: 11 August 2025, Monday, is bringing good fortune to many zodiac signs under the grace of Mahadev. While some signs are experiencing potential for unexpected gains and promotions, others are advised to avoid laziness and carelessness. Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Pisces are in for a lucky day, blessed by the grace of Goddess Lakshmi. Aries individuals are encouraged to offer red flowers to Lakshmi Mata. Taurus natives should donate ghee at a Lakshmi Narayan temple. Gemini individuals should offer halwa (sweet dish) to Lakshmi Ji. Cancer natives should offer a red flag at a Lakshmi Narayan temple. Leos should offer a garland of red flowers to Lakshmi Mata for increased prosperity. Learn more about the horoscope for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces with astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.