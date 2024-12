India in Trouble at the Gabba: 22 Runs for 3 Wickets Chasing Australia’s 445

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Australia scored 445 runs in their first innings in 117.1 overs. The Indian team has scored 22 runs with the loss of 3 wickets till lunch on the third day. India is now 423 runs behind Australia on the basis of the first innings.

New Delhi•Dec 16, 2024 / 08:56 am• Patrika Desk

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: The third match of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is being played at Gabba. On the third day, till lunch, India is 423 runs behind Australia based on the first innings. India won the toss and invited Australia to bat first. Australia scored 445 runs in their first innings with the help of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith in 117.1 overs. In response, India’s first innings started very poorly. The Indian team lost 3 wickets until lunch on the third day, scoring 22 runs.

Virat Kohli Fails Again The Indian team’s batting start was very poor in response to Australia’s 445 runs. India suffered its first blow at a score of just 4 runs when Mitchell Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (4). Then, Mitchell Starc dismissed Shubman Gill (1) at a score of 6, taking the second wicket. Later, Josh Hazlewood dismissed Virat Kohli (3) behind the wicket, giving India its third major blow at a score of 22. After the third wicket fell, the umpires announced lunch. Till lunch, KL Rahul was unbeaten on 13 runs with the help of two fours in 24 balls.