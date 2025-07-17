17 July 2025,

Thursday

Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope, 18 July 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know your horoscope by astrologer Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Daily Horoscope (Image: AI)

Horoscope, 18 July 2025: With the grace of Mother Vaibhav Lakshmi, those born under the Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces zodiac signs are likely to experience financial gains, employment opportunities, happiness from children, success for students, the recovery of stalled funds, and the commencement of new, profitable ventures. Learn about your horoscope from Aries to Pisces from astrologer Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries

The completion of planned tasks will bring joy. Interest in creative pursuits will increase. You may be worried due to ongoing disputes at home. There will be a lot of running around in your job. You may engage in charity.

Taurus

Money will be spent on buying a new vehicle or machinery. Avoid getting involved in others' quarrels. There will be a lot of running around for family events. You may be worried about your spouse.

Gemini

You will get an opportunity to showcase your skills. Do not believe in hearsay. You will experience happiness from your children. Obstacles in marriage-related matters will be removed. A disagreement with parents is possible.

Cancer

You will get a chance to share your heart with loved ones. Your daily routine will be busy. You will benefit from property-related matters. Efforts to find employment will be successful. Investment will be auspicious. Stomach problems are possible.

Leo

Maintain a humble demeanor. You will receive support from elders in the family. Avoid laziness. Journeys will be pleasant. Students will achieve success. You will enjoy parties and picnics.

Virgo

Avoid disputes in the workplace. There may be tension in your personal life. There will be a lot of hard work in your job. Loss due to injury or theft is possible. Do not take risks in investments.

Libra

Efforts made for marriage will be successful. Social prestige will increase. Investment will be auspicious. Obtaining money will be easy. You may be worried about your child. Act wisely.

Scorpio

There will be worries about the future. Do not take risks by standing surety for someone. Investment will be auspicious. You will receive good news. Avoid arguments. You may suffer from old physical ailments.

Sagittarius

Starting a new venture will be profitable. Your mood will be pleasant. Life may turn towards spirituality. Unemployment will be overcome. Enemies will be defeated. Work will be successful with the blessings of your chosen deity.

Capricorn

Divide your tasks in time. You will be worried about your spouse's health. Avoid arguments. There will be unnecessary expenses. You will be unhappy due to ill health.

Aquarius

Change your habits and try to stick to whatever decision you make. There may be a disagreement with your child. There is a possibility of receiving stalled funds. You will benefit from travel.

Pisces

You will get a chance to share your heart with loved ones. You will benefit from investments in grains and oilseeds, employment, and travel. Changes in the workplace are possible. A new plan will be implemented in business.

17 Jul 2025 05:53 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Daily Horoscope, 18 July 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
