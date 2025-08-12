Today’s Horoscope, 12 August 2025 for all Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, August 12, 2025: Tuesday, August 12, 2025, is dedicated to Hanuman Ji. According to Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas, today will be auspicious and bring an increase in fortune. For Aries, investments will be profitable. Cancer will benefit from hard work, and journeys will be auspicious. Leo will receive support from friends but should remain cautious. For Virgo, travel and investment will be profitable. Libra's income will increase. Scorpio will receive stalled funds and have prospects for advancement. Sagittarius will see an increase in reputation and profit. For Capricorn, investments will be auspicious.