Today’s Horoscope, 12 August 2025 for all Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, August 12, 2025: Tuesday, August 12, 2025, is dedicated to Hanuman Ji. According to Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas, today will be auspicious and bring an increase in fortune. For Aries, investments will be profitable. Cancer will benefit from hard work, and journeys will be auspicious. Leo will receive support from friends but should remain cautious. For Virgo, travel and investment will be profitable. Libra's income will increase. Scorpio will receive stalled funds and have prospects for advancement. Sagittarius will see an increase in reputation and profit. For Capricorn, investments will be auspicious.
Time will be spent in fun and enjoyment with family members. You will participate in social events. Investment in property will be profitable. New avenues of income will open up. Use your vehicle carefully and avoid accidents. Do not take risks. Investments will be auspicious.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.
The day will begin with a lazy attitude. Intellectual work will be successful. You will enjoy delicious food. Enemies will remain calm. There will be worry.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
Time will be spent with parents. There will be excessive anger. There will be favourability in love affairs. Avoid disputes. There will be bodily pain. Postpone risky ventures. Do not expect anything from anyone.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
You will reap the rewards of hard work in business. There will be expenses on vehicles. There will be inquiries at home and outside. Investments will be auspicious. Travel will be profitable. There will be ill health. The judicial side is excellent.
Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Perform abhisheka (ritual bathing) of Lord Shiva.
There will be regret over an unintentional mistake. Pending work will be completed with the help of friends. There will be an atmosphere of tension and worry; do not take risks. There is a possibility of loss due to an accident. There are also prospects for financial gain.
Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
Today you will find a favourable environment. You will be ready to help others. Travel will be profitable. There will be sudden gains. Unemployment will be removed. Investments will yield favourable profits. Avoid disputes.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: On Thursday, worship Lord Vishnu and apply turmeric tilak.
There will be an increase in income. There will be fear, worry, and tension. There is a possibility of loss due to disputes, theft, or accidents. Stay away from troubles. Do not take risks. You may be deceived by someone close to you. Be cautious.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
Stalled funds will be received in the business. You will support your father's work. Paths to advancement will be paved. Travel will be successful. Do not take risks. Loss is possible.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Light a lamp at a Hanuman temple on Tuesday.
You want to travel but are unable to decide. There will be ill health. There will be an improvement in work processes. Reputation will increase. There will be enthusiasm. Profits will increase. Do not take risks.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
You may receive financial assistance from your maternal uncle's side. Money will be spent on repairs to houses and shops. There will be concern for your spouse. Opponents will remain calm. There will be an interest in tantra-mantra. Investments will be auspicious.
Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.
The work you have desired for a long time may become possible today. Exercise caution in the use of vehicles, machinery, and fire. Do not take risks. There will be laziness. Efforts will be futile.
Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
There will be a lot of hard work in personal life. Domestic happiness will be received. Work will be accomplished with external help. Investments will be auspicious. You will have to make more efforts. There will be profit.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at a Shani Dev temple on Saturday.