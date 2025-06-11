Horoscope for June 11th for All Zodiac Signs

Negative: The time will be good for students’ studies, but wasting time in laziness is not appropriate. Someone is trying to create obstacles in your personal life, be cautious. Do not expect others to complete your work.

Family Life: You can also go to the temple for darshan with a family member. With the blessings of your parents, you will get good results in your work on Wednesday, 11 June 2025. This will make your mind happy. Your responsibilities towards your spouse may increase.

Health: Be vigilant about your health. Physical discomfort is possible.

Remedy: Offer besan laddoos to Lord Ganesha; you will get good results in every task. Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Best Time: 11 am to 12 pm

Celebrity: Kangana Ranaut

Taurus Positive: Today is going to be a wonderful day. Those who are working may get an increment for their good work today. Those who have been looking for a job for a long time, there are indications that their search will end today. Enemies will be active in matters of buildings and land. Exercise caution while travelling, otherwise, losses are possible. Obstacles in business will be removed, making wealth acquisition easy. Do not quarrel with your siblings.

Negative: Today you will have to focus on your goals. Today you must consider the voice of your conscience and intuition as your best friend.

Family Life: Your enthusiasm will remain, along with a curiosity to learn new things. Your siblings will fully support you in your work; there will be a sense of sweetness in relationships.

Health: Today, eliminate dirty and unhealthy disorders from your lifestyle. If you smoke, quit.

Remedy: Worship Goddess Durga, recite Durga Chalisa. Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Best Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Celebrity: Anushka Sharma

Gemini Positive: Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. You will tackle new challenges in business. A stalled task will be completed today after many days. You may get advice regarding a project from people working in the office, but you need to make decisions based on your understanding. You should maintain consistency in your work. This will keep people connected with you. Postpone large property deals. There will be sudden wealth gain.

Negative: There will be stress due to workload. Spending quality time with family and friends is the best option for this.

Family Life: There will be more hustle and bustle in personal life. You will also get full cooperation from your family. Concerns and stress about children will bother you. Business enemies will be defeated.

Health: Today you will focus your mind and attention on yoga so that you can control your increasing weight. Today people will praise your skin.

Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha. Lucky Number: 3, 6

Lucky Colour: White

Best Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Celebrity: Sonakshi Sinha

Cancer Positive: Your day will be decent today. The day will begin with devotion. You need to be careful in every task. Improving some habits can make your day better. Students will achieve success. They will participate in a competition. There will be profit from investment in grains and oilseeds.

Negative: Due to another person, your work may take more time than necessary. You should pay a little attention to your financial situation; control your expenses. Family Life: The framework of an event will be created in the home and family. You should talk to your spouse lovingly. This will increase the sweetness in the relationship. Today you can also take the children out for a walk in the evening.

Health: There will be no special problems regarding health today. But do not stop exercising without any reason. Because the reduced weight can increase again. Remedy: Perform the aarti of Lord Ganesha; the day will pass well.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Best Time: 3 pm to 4 pm

Celebrity: Ranbir Singh Leo Positive: Today will be a mixed day for you. You can travel to another city for work. There is an expectation of an increase in your income. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Negative: Someone may try to suppress your thoughts. Under no circumstances should you share your personal matters with others. Your reputation may be harmed by the mistake of someone close to you. Conflicts due to mutual disputes are possible. Do not get involved in the troubles of others.

Family Life: You will have to take a step forward to maintain a better married life. Women of this zodiac sign need to pay attention to their health. Health: Physical discomfort will create obstacles; many tasks will be affected.

Remedy: Touch the feet of a little girl and take her blessings; everything will be better with you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Wine Red

Best Time: 5 pm to 7 pm

Celebrity: Saif Ali Khan Virgo Positive: Today will be a beneficial day for you. Your stars will be high; you may get sudden wealth from somewhere. You will complete all the tasks perfectly. You may meet some important people today. During the office meeting, you will be able to put your point across well. Everyone will be happy with your presentation. There are chances of changing houses. Financial matters will remain the same.

Negative: There will be a slowdown in business. Despite your hard work today, your superiors will notice some of your shortcomings. Do not rush to come into the notice of senior officials, otherwise, you may regret it.

Family Life: You will get full support from your children. Today you can take help from friends for some family work. Those who are associated with the modelling field may get a chance to work for a good brand. You will be busy preparing for a family auspicious program. Forget the past and make a new beginning.

Health: Your energy level will be high today. If there is a long race in your city today, then definitely participate.

Remedy: Recite the mantra of Lord Vishnu 5 times; your meeting will be successful.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Best Time: 3.45 pm to 5.45 pm

Celebrity: Akshay Kumar

Libra Positive: Your day is going to be favourable. Progress in professional work is certain. You can get some improvements done at home. The use of new technology in business will be successful and profitable. Important tasks will be completed on time. You may receive new clothes and jewellery today.

Negative: You can also buy some essential things for the house. But keep in mind that whatever you do, do it keeping your financial situation in mind. You should avoid talking casually with seniors in the office.

Family Life: A distant relative may come home. Family members may praise your work in front of them.

Health: Pay attention to your diet; do not do excessive physical activity either. You can take a break from the gym on this day.

Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa or Kunjika Stotra.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Best Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm

Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor Scorpio Positive: Today is a better day for you. You will think about making some changes in life. You will also talk about this with the people you work with. Today everyone will be very helpful to you. Today will be a good day for people associated with the field of art.

Negative: Do not let others into your personal life; trouble will come. Disputes are possible today due to family differences. Your importance in the family will decrease, and your feelings will be ignored.

Family Life: Your interest in a food item may increase significantly. Parents will try their best to help you in your work. Your relationship with the children’s side will be better.

Health: Your health will be good today. You will also be strong physically and mentally.

Remedy: Donate mishri in the temple; you will get everyone’s support.

Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey

Best Time: Until 3 pm

Celebrity: Shah Rukh Khan Sagittarius Positive: Wednesday will be a beneficial day for you. With the stalled work of the business class progressing rapidly today, the financial situation will be better than before. Lawyers will get success in an important case today. The framework for the purchase and sale of land and buildings will be created. You may benefit from an old land transaction today. You may benefit from new contacts today. It is the right time to invest.

Negative: Students who are facing any kind of career-related problems will get help from their elder brother or sister today.

Family Life: You can go to see a new movie with your partner. You will spend time with your spouse, which will be enjoyable.

Health: Your mother’s health may deteriorate.

Remedy: Offer water to Lord Shiva; your mind will be focused on studies.

Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: White

Best Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am

Celebrity: Arjun Rampal Capricorn Positive: Today is going to be a mixed day. You will plan to start some online work, in which you will get the cooperation of family members. Your interest will be towards spirituality; you will also read some spiritual book. The ongoing discord with a relative will end today. You will make new friends on social websites. It would be better to work after taking advice from an elder.

Negative: Seeing your loved ones drifting away will make your mind sad. Do any work thoughtfully; it is not only your responsibility but also your livelihood.



Family Life: You may need your spouse in matters of money. There may be a dispute with siblings. You will get the support of friends. There are chances of a religious journey.

Health: Your health may be good today. You may lag behind due to some old illness.

Remedy: Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha; you will not have to face problems.

Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: White

Best Time: 10 am to 11.30 am

Celebrity: Salman Khan Aquarius Positive: Today is going to be a very good day. Your personality will be fragrant all around. You may get great fame. Today, students will take the help of their father to complete a task, which will help them complete their work well. Disappointment will end, but the time is now. Financial matters will be resolved. You will benefit from new technology in business.

Negative: You will have to compromise due to mutual relationships. You may get entangled in legal matters.

Family Life: The mind will be happy due to the completion of some important work in the family. For those who are not married, someone may come to their house with a proposal today. Feed an elderly woman, your mind will be happy.

Health: For better health, be sure to exercise after a morning walk; you will soon see the benefits.

Remedy: Worship the Rudra form of Lord Shiva. Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Best Time: 6.20 pm to 7.30 pm

Celebrity: Abhishek Bachchan

Pisces Positive: Today is going to bring golden moments in life. Those who are associated with electronics work will have good profits today. Those working in engineering jobs will get a promotion opportunity. You will be financially strong. The use of discretion in business will increase the percentage of profit. There will be an increase in religious faith.

Negative: Do not ignore your mistakes; avoid criticizing anyone. You yearn to attract the attention of your life partner. Spending some time with him/her will strengthen your relationship.

Family Life: Mutual trust will strengthen the relationship in married life. You can plan to go out with an old friend.

Health: Will be good.

Remedy: Donate clothes to the needy; your career will be good.

Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: Blue

Best Time: 5 pm to 6 pm

Celebrity: Aamir Khan