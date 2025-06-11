Horoscope for June 11th for All Zodiac Signs

Remedy: Offer besan laddoos to Lord Ganesha; you will get good results in every task. Lucky Number: 1, 8
Lucky Colour: Grey
Best Time: 11 am to 12 pm
Celebrity: Kangana Ranaut
TaurusPositive: Today is going to be a wonderful day. Those who are working may get an increment for their good work today. Those who have been looking for a job for a long time, there are indications that their search will end today. Enemies will be active in matters of buildings and land. Exercise caution while travelling, otherwise, losses are possible. Obstacles in business will be removed, making wealth acquisition easy. Do not quarrel with your siblings.
Family Life: Your enthusiasm will remain, along with a curiosity to learn new things. Your siblings will fully support you in your work; there will be a sense of sweetness in relationships.
Remedy: Worship Goddess Durga, recite Durga Chalisa. Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: Orange
Best Time: 4 pm to 6 pm
Celebrity: Anushka Sharma
GeminiPositive: Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. You will tackle new challenges in business. A stalled task will be completed today after many days. You may get advice regarding a project from people working in the office, but you need to make decisions based on your understanding. You should maintain consistency in your work. This will keep people connected with you. Postpone large property deals. There will be sudden wealth gain.
Family Life: There will be more hustle and bustle in personal life. You will also get full cooperation from your family. Concerns and stress about children will bother you. Business enemies will be defeated.
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha. Lucky Number: 3, 6
Lucky Colour: White
Best Time: 11 am to 1 pm
Celebrity: Sonakshi Sinha
CancerPositive: Your day will be decent today. The day will begin with devotion. You need to be careful in every task. Improving some habits can make your day better. Students will achieve success. They will participate in a competition. There will be profit from investment in grains and oilseeds.
Lucky Colour: White
Best Time: 3 pm to 4 pm
Celebrity: Ranbir Singh
LeoPositive: Today will be a mixed day for you. You can travel to another city for work. There is an expectation of an increase in your income. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.
Remedy: Touch the feet of a little girl and take her blessings; everything will be better with you.
Lucky Colour: Wine Red
Best Time: 5 pm to 7 pm
Celebrity: Saif Ali Khan
VirgoPositive: Today will be a beneficial day for you. Your stars will be high; you may get sudden wealth from somewhere. You will complete all the tasks perfectly. You may meet some important people today. During the office meeting, you will be able to put your point across well. Everyone will be happy with your presentation. There are chances of changing houses. Financial matters will remain the same.
Remedy: Recite the mantra of Lord Vishnu 5 times; your meeting will be successful.
Lucky Number: 3, 8
Lucky Colour: Pink
Best Time: 3.45 pm to 5.45 pm
Celebrity: Akshay Kumar
LibraPositive: Your day is going to be favourable. Progress in professional work is certain. You can get some improvements done at home. The use of new technology in business will be successful and profitable. Important tasks will be completed on time. You may receive new clothes and jewellery today.
Health: Pay attention to your diet; do not do excessive physical activity either. You can take a break from the gym on this day.
Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa or Kunjika Stotra.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Best Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm
Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor
ScorpioPositive: Today is a better day for you. You will think about making some changes in life. You will also talk about this with the people you work with. Today everyone will be very helpful to you. Today will be a good day for people associated with the field of art.
Negative: Do not let others into your personal life; trouble will come. Disputes are possible today due to family differences. Your importance in the family will decrease, and your feelings will be ignored.
Health: Your health will be good today. You will also be strong physically and mentally.
Remedy: Donate mishri in the temple; you will get everyone’s support.
Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey
Best Time: Until 3 pm
Celebrity: Shah Rukh Khan
SagittariusPositive: Wednesday will be a beneficial day for you. With the stalled work of the business class progressing rapidly today, the financial situation will be better than before. Lawyers will get success in an important case today. The framework for the purchase and sale of land and buildings will be created. You may benefit from an old land transaction today. You may benefit from new contacts today. It is the right time to invest.
Family Life: You can go to see a new movie with your partner. You will spend time with your spouse, which will be enjoyable.
Health: Your mother’s health may deteriorate.
Remedy: Offer water to Lord Shiva; your mind will be focused on studies.
Lucky Colour: White
Best Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am
Celebrity: Arjun Rampal
CapricornPositive: Today is going to be a mixed day. You will plan to start some online work, in which you will get the cooperation of family members. Your interest will be towards spirituality; you will also read some spiritual book. The ongoing discord with a relative will end today. You will make new friends on social websites. It would be better to work after taking advice from an elder.
Negative: Seeing your loved ones drifting away will make your mind sad. Do any work thoughtfully; it is not only your responsibility but also your livelihood.
Family Life: You may need your spouse in matters of money. There may be a dispute with siblings. You will get the support of friends. There are chances of a religious journey.
Health: Your health may be good today. You may lag behind due to some old illness.
Remedy: Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha; you will not have to face problems.
Lucky Colour: White
Best Time: 10 am to 11.30 am
Celebrity: Salman Khan
AquariusPositive: Today is going to be a very good day. Your personality will be fragrant all around. You may get great fame. Today, students will take the help of their father to complete a task, which will help them complete their work well. Disappointment will end, but the time is now. Financial matters will be resolved. You will benefit from new technology in business.
Family Life: The mind will be happy due to the completion of some important work in the family. For those who are not married, someone may come to their house with a proposal today. Feed an elderly woman, your mind will be happy.
Remedy: Worship the Rudra form of Lord Shiva. Lucky Number: 10, 11
Lucky Colour: Brown
Best Time: 6.20 pm to 7.30 pm
Celebrity: Abhishek Bachchan
PiscesPositive: Today is going to bring golden moments in life. Those who are associated with electronics work will have good profits today. Those working in engineering jobs will get a promotion opportunity. You will be financially strong. The use of discretion in business will increase the percentage of profit. There will be an increase in religious faith.
Family Life: Mutual trust will strengthen the relationship in married life. You can plan to go out with an old friend.
Remedy: Donate clothes to the needy; your career will be good.
Lucky Number: 9, 12
Lucky Colour: Blue
Best Time: 5 pm to 6 pm
Celebrity: Aamir Khan