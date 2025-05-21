scriptThursday’s Horoscope, May 22, for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Thursday’s Horoscope, May 22, for All Zodiac Signs

According to Thursday’s daily horoscope, May 22nd will yield positive results for some zodiac signs and negative results for others. Read today’s horoscope to find out what the day holds for your sign.

May 21, 2025 / 05:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Daily Horoscope Today: Ujjain astrologer Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas tells you how the family life, financial situation, and health of all zodiac signs will be on Thursday, in today’s horoscope. If you have similar questions, read the daily horoscope.

Aries

Today’s horoscope for Aries suggests that you will need to bring changes to your daily routine on Thursday. This will increase the fame and glory of Aries. Profits in business will increase. There is a need to pay attention to children. There is a need to bring humility to your behaviour. You will enjoy the comforts of a vehicle.

Taurus

Today’s horoscope for Taurus suggests that the day will begin with auspicious resolutions on 22 May. The chances of profit in a new business are low. There will be improvement in the health of parents. Don’t be discouraged in your career; times will change. The possibility of a new home is forming.

Gemini

Today’s horoscope for Gemini suggests that there is a need to improve your work methods on Thursday. On 22 May, the inflow of money will be easy. There will be profit, and health will remain good. Disputes in business will be resolved. Times will change. The possibility of buying a vehicle is forming.

Cancer

The daily horoscope for Cancer suggests that on 22 May 2025, the situation at the workplace will be in your favour. Elderly people in the family will experience increased health problems. Disputes at work will be resolved. Opportunities for profit will be available. Maintain peace at home.

Leo

According to today’s horoscope for Leo, understand the difference between your own and others’ things. Keep your routine controlled, think before you speak. A meeting with a distant friend will prove beneficial. Stop talking about your personal matters to others.

Virgo

Today’s horoscope for Virgo suggests that on Thursday, 22 May 2025, speak less, speak well. Even enemies will praise you. Do not let external disputes affect the family. There will be peace in married life. Honour and prestige will increase. The justice system will be excellent.

Libra

Today’s horoscope for Libra, 22 May 2025, suggests that events beyond your expectations may cause distress. Opportunities for profit will be available; the workplace environment will be favourable. Silence will be beneficial in disputes. Respect your elders.

Scorpio

Today’s horoscope for Scorpio suggests that there is a possibility of a tense atmosphere at work on Thursday. On 22 May, health will be weak. Unnecessary expenses will increase. There is a risk of deception. Old diseases may resurface. Be careful.

Sagittarius

Today’s horoscope for Sagittarius, 22 May 2025, suggests that Thursday will seem to pass in a worrying way. Mental distress will prevail, but keep your faith strong. There are prospects of profit from financial investments. There will be improvement in the health of children.

Capricorn

Today’s horoscope for Capricorn, 22 May, suggests that the beginning of Thursday will be enjoyable. There are prospects of profit from meeting an old friend, which will be auspicious. Enemies will be defeated. There are prospects of travel. You may suffer from respiratory ailments.

Aquarius

Today’s horoscope for Aquarius indicates that you will have to change your behaviour with time. If you want peace and happiness, you will have to change your own behaviour; it is difficult, but not impossible. Opportunities for profit will increase.

Pisces

Today’s horoscope for Pisces, 22 May, suggests that you should trust yourself and not rely on others. Laziness is the greatest enemy. Be vigilant, be cautious. Health will be good. Expenses will increase.

