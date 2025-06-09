Today’s Horoscope, 9th June for All Zodiac Signs

You can take new risks regarding your career. Your mind will be happy as the dynamism in your career increases. There is a possibility of favourable results in competitive exams. Maintain a gentle and supportive behaviour towards your children.

Inauspicious Horoscope: Monday is going to be an expensive day for you. You may be worried about your financial situation. Some problems will suddenly arise, in which you will need advice from your siblings.

Love Life: Those in a romantic relationship can plan a romantic dinner date with their partner. You will succeed in getting your family’s consent for a love marriage. The day is excellent for fulfilling your desires.

Remedy: Worship Hanumanji.

Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Red Taurus Auspicious Horoscope: Today will be a day of career advancement for you. Due to the extra energy within you, use it to finish some work, otherwise there may be problems. If there were some problems in your job, you will also get rid of them and you may get income from more than one source, which will make you happy. Stuck money will be returned. The honour and respect of people associated with politics will increase.

Inauspicious Horoscope: If you make a decision in anger, you may face some problems. Be careful about property-related transactions. Do not use harsh language excessively. Family Life: There is a possibility of getting excellent cooperation from family members. Maintain good relations with young children. Do not take the advice of others in family matters.

Health: Take special care of your mother’s health.

Remedy: Visit a Durga temple and offer prayers.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White Gemini Auspicious Horoscope: You will meet an old friend after a long time. Today, you may be in a research mood. Work keeping the budget in mind. Your honour and respect will increase. Money-related problems will be solved. You can do some innovative experiments in business. Money will be spent on new equipment. There is a strong possibility of getting rid of enemies.

Inauspicious Horoscope: Today is going to be a bit stressful for you. You will be a little worried about your child’s career and the workload at work may increase. Do not be careless in your work, otherwise you may have problems. If you finalise a pending business deal, exercise great caution. You may spend money on useless things. Exercise some caution regarding legal matters.

Family Life: Your relationship with your spouse will be good.

Health: Avoid eating heavy food.

Remedy: Recite Shri Ganesha Chalisa.

Lucky Number: 3, 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow Cancer Auspicious Horoscope: The atmosphere at home will be pleasant due to your child receiving an award, and a party may also be organised.

Inauspicious Horoscope: Monday is going to be full of problems for Cancerians. You may feel bad about something a family member said. If you are suffering from any physical ailment, it may improve, but you will remain worried about your financial situation. Therefore, control your increasing expenses. Friends may be angry with you due to being self-centred. There may be a dispute with negative colleagues.

Love Life: Remain dedicated to your work. Do not hide anything from your spouse. Avoid overconfidence. There is a possibility of tension in love relationships. You may be worried about your child’s future. Health: You may experience pain in your knees and back. Problems related to blood pressure will be solved.

Remedy: Perform Jalabhishek of the Shivling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Milky White Leo Auspicious Horoscope: The day is going to be good for those doing business; old losses can be compensated. You will have to run around for your work, only then will you be successful in earning good money. In the workplace, you will get the full benefit of your decision-making ability, and your desire to buy something new may also be fulfilled today. You can plan to start a business in partnership. Your influence in your job will increase. One of your wishes will be fulfilled. You can start new projects.

Inauspicious Horoscope: Today is going to be a busy day for you. There will be something at work that could hurt your honour and respect, after which you will be worried. There may be some technical problems with the vehicle.

Family Life: Your interest in religion and spirituality will increase. The stress of married life will be removed. The family atmosphere will be pleasant.

Remedy: Recite Shri Vishnu Sahasranama. Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo Auspicious Horoscope: You can improve your work process. There may be a sudden big financial gain. Before investing money in a new business, get complete information about it. You will be influenced by spiritual thoughts.

Inauspicious Horoscope: Today is going to be mixed for you. You will be a little worried about your pending tasks, for which you can talk to your friends. Someone may deceive you in the workplace, from whom you will have to be careful, and you will pay more attention to the work of others than yourself, which may cause you problems. You will regret a decision you made earlier. If a senior member of the family shows you the way, it would be better for you to follow it.

If you are going to a meeting, go with full preparation. Be careful in transactions. The workload on people associated with the administration will decrease. You may have to make unwanted trips. During this time, you should avoid making big decisions. Be careful about the use of fire.

Health: There will be ups and downs in health.

Remedy: Recite Shri Ganesha Chalisa.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Green Libra Auspicious Horoscope: Your financial situation is going to be very good. There is a possibility of promotion in the job. The slowdown that has been going on for a long time in business will pick up pace.

Inauspicious Horoscope: Today is going to be an average day for you. Those living a domestic life will spend some time alone with their partner and will know and understand their thoughts. You will have to be careful while using fast vehicles, otherwise there is a fear of an accident.

In the workplace, superiors may increase your responsibilities. Those preparing for competitive exams may experience stress. Use simple words during conversations. Unexpected expenses may increase. Family Life: There may be a quarrel with a lover. Do not ignore the bad habits of children.

Health: Be aware of your father’s health, otherwise he may suffer from some physical ailment.

Remedy: Recite Siddha Kunjika Stotra. Your health will be good.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White Scorpio Auspicious Horoscope: Today is a better day for you to start a new work, but do not start any work in partnership, otherwise, there may be problems. You will have to avoid lending money to anyone, otherwise there is very little chance of getting that money back. You will succeed in solving workplace problems. You may meet old friends today. Your decision-making ability will increase. If you want to change jobs, you may succeed. The decisions you make will prove pleasant.

Inauspicious Horoscope: You will have to do a lot of running around. Invest cautiously in real estate. Students may be a little worried about their studies. Family Life: Your spouse’s advice will prove effective. If there was any obstacle in your child’s marriage, you can talk to a family member about it.

Health: Health related problems will be solved.

Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Red Sagittarius Auspicious Horoscope: Today is going to be a happy day for you. If you want to start a new business, then the day is going to be better for that. There will be a newness in your lifestyle. Those working in government jobs will have to work extra hard. Marketing related businessmen will benefit.

There are chances of business trips. You can start a new job. Better results will be obtained in business. You may be influenced by spiritual thoughts. Your influence among opponents will increase. Students will perform very well in their studies.

Inauspicious Horoscope: Be careful about legal matters.

Family Life: You will plan to go on a long drive with your spouse and resolve any ongoing disputes. You will meet an old friend after a long time, whom you were waiting for, you may get full benefit of a plan.

Health: Take care of your father’s health.

Remedy: Recite Vishnu Chalisa. Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: Yellow Capricorn Auspicious Horoscope: Today is going to be better than other days for you. If you were planning a big investment, you can invest wholeheartedly in it. You may be encouraged to do a good job in the workplace today.

Inauspicious Horoscope: If your zodiac sign is Capricorn, you will be worried about some domestic issues, for which you should not seek advice from an outsider. You will remain stressed about some small matter, due to which you will be worried and your mistake may come out in front of family members.

You may have trouble with selfish people. Avoid lying. Students will have some difficulty in higher studies. You may face technical complications in property disputes. Avoid arguing with elders. Family Life: You may be somewhat worried about your children. There is a need to avoid disputes. You may be worried about your siblings.

Health: Take care of the health of family members. You may experience acidity and heartburn. Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa. Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Aquarius Auspicious Horoscope: You can discuss a business partnership with your friend. You can go out somewhere for a walk in the evening. Your work will seem to get done at a slow pace. Will get a good result at the workplace. You may get an award. Your influence will increase among your opponents. Higher officials will praise you.

Inauspicious horoscope: Today will be a day full of problems for people doing business, their colleagues may create obstacles in some of their work, due to which they will remain upset. The ongoing dispute with siblings will also end today through conversation. You should remain positive today. Do not interact too much with strangers. Children will waste more time in activities other than studies. There may be problems in marital relations.

Family Life: You may get indications of the arrival of a new guest in your family, which will keep happiness alive. You can plan to go out with a friend, it will be better for you if you ask your parents before going.

Health: There is a possibility of your spouse’s health deteriorating. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva. Lucky number: 10,11 Lucky color: Sky blue Pisces Auspicious Horoscope: Today is going to be a good day for students. If they had given any exam, then its results may come. This will make them happy. People working in government jobs can get good benefits. Happiness will increase in your life. Unknown fears of the mind will go away. Any of your wishes will be fulfilled. You will be happy as the results of legal matters will be in your favour. New sources of income may open up. Drink water in adequate quantity.

Inauspicious horoscope: It will be better for you if you use your energy in good works, do not waste it by sitting here and there and your interest in some social work will also increase. You may have an argument with your mother on some matter, in which you will have to maintain the sweetness of speech while talking to her. Instead of getting angry at the circumstances, deal with them calmly. Be careful while driving. There will be difficulty in expanding the business. Do not cause harm to yourself in the pursuit of showing off.

Family Life: A fight may occur with your spouse. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu. Lucky number: 9, 12 Lucky color: Yellow