Weekly Horoscope April 20 to 26: Gemini and Virgo Set for Career Boost

During this time, your attention will be diverted from your goal to unnecessary things. Unexpected expenses will also be a cause of concern for you. However, at the end of the week, you will start getting some positive results, after which you will find that your life’s vehicle is slowly coming back on track.

From a business point of view, the latter part of the week is going to be more auspicious than the first part. This time is going to be lucky for those doing business in partnership. A plan to expand the business will be made with the help of a particular person.

Aries Weekly Horoscope: Family Life At the beginning of the week, a dispute with a particular person will be a cause of concern for you. There may be arguments with relatives. In the middle of the week, you will be worried about your children.

Your reputation in the market will increase. Closeness with people in power and government will increase. This week is favourable for you from the point of view of love relationships. Your love partner will appear completely kind to you. You may also receive a surprise gift from your love partner. Marital life will remain happy.

Aries Weekly Horoscope Health: According to the Aries weekly horoscope from 20 to 26 April, people of this zodiac sign will have to take great care of their health and relationships in the new week. Recite Bhagwan Shiva Chalisa.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Career and Economic Life: According to the Taurus weekly horoscope career and economic life from 20 to 26 April, there may be some upheaval in the lives of Taurus natives this week.

At the beginning of the week, you may have to run around and work harder to get small tasks done. During this time, your mind will be a little unhappy due to not getting cooperation from relatives at home and seniors in the workplace.

If you are looking for employment, you will have to wait a little longer to get it. In the middle of the week, your well-made budget may get messed up due to the sudden arrival of some large expenses. You may even have to borrow money to meet a major need. People associated with business may face difficulty in getting the money stuck in the market.

This week, you may have to face tough competition from your competitors to maintain your own reputation in the market. The latter part of the week may be a little difficult for salaried people.

During this time, you may have an extra workload on your head or there may be a radical change in your responsibilities. You may face problems if you are suddenly transferred to an unwanted place.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Family Life In this week full of ups and downs, your love partner will prove to be very helpful for you. Mutual love and trust will increase. Marital life will remain happy. Concern about children will also be a major cause of your worry.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Health: In the latter part of the week, the health of an elderly woman in the house will be a matter of concern for you. However, during this time you will need to take great care of your diet and health. Recite Durga Chalisa.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Career and Economic Life: This week is going to be favourable for Gemini people. Your planned work will be completed on time and you will see the desired results in every area of life.

If you are associated with business, you can do a big business deal at the beginning of the week itself. This week there will be long or short journeys in connection with business. Foreign travel is also possible. The special thing is that all these journeys will prove to be pleasant and profitable.

During this time, if you make good use of your time and energy, you can get more profit and success than expected. Although this whole week is auspicious for you, it would be appropriate to take the advice of a well-wisher while investing money in any scheme.

If you are associated with social service or politics, your influence among the people will increase. You may get an important position or responsibility. Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Family Life According to the Gemini weekly horoscope, family life, in the middle of the week, you will breathe a sigh of relief when a solution is found to a major problem related to children. During this time, the desire to buy and sell land and buildings can be fulfilled. The special thing is that you will also get a lot of benefits from this.

This week, Gemini natives will have the potential to get special benefits from their mother or maternal home. This week is auspicious for you from a family point of view. In the latter part of the week, the arrival of a loved one will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Favorable conditions will remain in love relationships. Happy moments will be spent with the love partner. Marital life will remain happy. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama. Cancer Weekly Horoscope Career and Economic Life: Cancer people will have to take great care this week that carelessness leads to accidents. This week you will have to avoid haste and will need to do all your work with utmost care and understanding, otherwise even completed work may get spoiled.

Whether you are a salaried person or a businessman, you should avoid any kind of shortcut or breaking the rules and regulations this week, otherwise you may have to face unnecessary problems. In the middle of the week, there may be sudden disputes related to land and buildings, to resolve which you may have to go to court.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Health: Cancerians are at risk of injury this week, so drive carefully. Also, take special care of your belongings and health during travel. At the same time, the minds of students engaged in examination-competition preparation may get distracted from studies.

The latter part of the week may be somewhat relieving compared to the first half. During this time, those involved in business will benefit from the increase in business, while salaried people will have new sources of income. There will be an increase in accumulated wealth. Overall, the latter part of the week is going to be profitable for you.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Family Life This week most of the time of young people will spent time having fun. Cancer natives will need to tread carefully in their love relationships this week, otherwise completed work may get spoiled. The spouse’s ill health during festivals will be a cause of concern for you. Offer milk and water to the Shivling daily.

Leo Weekly Horoscope Career and Economic Life: This week is going to be mixed for Leo natives. At the beginning of the week, you may get involved in a big project or you may get a big responsibility, but keep in mind that if you do not perform it well, your image may be tarnished.

So, try to do whatever work you take up this week in a better way. Salaried people will need to behave well with their superiors and colleagues. If you are associated with a business, you will have to avoid making a distant loss in the near-term profit in business. Always take the advice of your well-wishers before making any big deal or decision. This week will yield mixed results for students. They will have to work hard for the desired success.

Leo Weekly Horoscope Health: The middle of the week cannot be called good from a health point of view. During this time, you may suffer physically and mentally due to the emergence of seasonal or any old disease. Keep your routine and diet right during this time. You may feel tired from work in the latter part of the week.

Leo Weekly Horoscope: Family Life During this time, there may be a need to make some changes in permanent property. You can get your house decorated or start making radical changes in it, for which you may have to spend a large amount of money.

There may be estrangement with your love partner over some issue in love relationship. To increase mutual love and strengthen the relationship, remove misunderstandings through communication. Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra. Virgo Weekly Horoscope Career and Economic Life: According to the Virgo weekly horoscope career and economic life from 20 to 26 April, this week will prove to be favourable and fruitful for Virgo people. This week, all your planned work will be seen to be completed on time.

The beginning of the week is going to be very auspicious financially. During this time, you may get rid of a big problem. In court cases, the decision may come in your favour or the dispute may be resolved through reconciliation.

At the same time, the relationship of salaried people already employed will remain cordial with their superiors and colleagues. During this time, you may get benefits from many sources. With the help of luck, your stuck money will come out unexpectedly.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Family Life You will get full cooperation and support from your siblings while making any major decision related to home and family. During this time, the desire for livelihood will be fulfilled with the help of a particular person.

In the middle of the week, the arrival of a loved one at home will create an atmosphere of happiness. An atmosphere of happiness will prevail in your home throughout the week and religious-auspicious programs will be held.

The marriage of unmarried people can be fixed. If you are thinking of expressing your love in front of someone, your efforts may be successful. At the same time, there will be a deepening in pre-existing relationships.

You will get many opportunities to spend happy times with your love partner. In the latter part of the week, you may get the good fortune of going to a religious place. Offer Durva to Ganapati and recite Ganesh Chalisa.