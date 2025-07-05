Weekly Horoscope (July 6-12): Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope 6 to 12 July 2025: This weekly horoscope from 6th to 12th July predicts how the next 7 days will be for Libra to Pisces. Read on to find out how the career, financial life, family life, and health of those born under these signs will fare this week.
For Libra, the new week brings mixed results. This week, you should focus on your goals instead of interfering unnecessarily in others' affairs. Failure to do so may lead to difficulties.
At the beginning of the week, completing small tasks will require more effort. Lack of full support from fate may mean that salaried individuals will not receive the expected cooperation and support from their seniors and juniors in the workplace. This week is average in terms of finances.
This week, businesspeople may face difficulties in recovering money stuck in the market. To avoid unnecessary problems, paperwork must be completed on time, and risky investments should be avoided.
Towards the end of the week, unexpected expenses may disrupt your budget. You may have to compromise on certain things this week to maintain better relationships and coordination.
Towards the end of the week, a problem related to a family member will cause you concern. Proceed cautiously in love relationships.
Remedy: Recite the Kanakadhara Stotram.
Scorpios will be worried this week about the possibility of something bad happening. This week, your enemies will be active, plotting to spoil your work. Therefore, you will need to act cautiously both at home and outside, and make decisions carefully.
If you are employed, do not boast about your plans before they are complete. If you are a businessperson, understand that this is not the right time to take risks in business.
Throughout this week, exercise caution when handling money and lend money to anyone only after careful consideration. Exercise extreme caution when dealing with government work and strictly follow procedures. Students may lose interest in their studies this week.
This week is average in terms of relationships. To maintain cordial relationships with family members, be polite and avoid arguments. Avoid unnecessary displays of affection in love relationships and maintain decorum, otherwise, you may face unnecessary disgrace.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
According to the Sagittarius weekly horoscope from 6th to 12th July 2025, the new week will bring average results for Sagittarians. This week, you may suddenly face several major responsibilities, requiring a lot of running around.
Lack of time compared to workload will be a major cause of concern. Sagittarians must avoid arrogance. If you have a dispute with someone and a solution can be found through dialogue, do not miss the opportunity.
Salaried individuals will need to maintain harmony with superiors and juniors in the workplace. Those looking for employment may have to wait a little longer.
This week, there is a possibility of souring relationships over certain issues. Therefore, communicate politely and avoid anger. Do not behave in a way that will cause you embarrassment later. Avoid impulsiveness in love relationships.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
For Capricorns, this week is very auspicious for career and business. A journey undertaken at the beginning of the week in this regard will be very auspicious and beneficial. Capricorns will develop closer ties with people connected to power and government and will succeed in benefiting from it.
If you have money invested in any scheme or market, you may unexpectedly receive it this week. Salaried individuals will find a favourable atmosphere in the workplace. Unemployed people may find the desired employment.
Those pursuing higher education may receive good news by the end of the week. You are likely to get a great opportunity to expand your business or join a new one. Financially, this week will be better than last week.
Additional sources of income will emerge, and accumulated wealth will increase. Relationships with family members will remain cordial. Compatibility will remain in love relationships. You may receive a surprise gift from your love partner. Marital life will remain happy.
Remedy: Chant the mantra 'Om Namah Siway '.
Aquarians will need to approach their work with great prudence this week. Be mindful that your words and actions can both make and break things. In the first half of the week, if you avoid losing your temper, you will get the expected results of your efforts.
Salaried individuals will develop a tendency to work with planning and will succeed in giving better output in the workplace. Better performance compared to colleagues may earn you praise from your boss.
By the end of the week, achievement or award for a particular task is also possible. Financially, this week does not seem to have significant ups and downs. Business will proceed at a normal pace.
In the middle of the week, disputes related to ancestral property may be resolved through mutual agreement. Aquarians should avoid carelessness regarding relationships and health this week, otherwise, they may face unnecessary difficulties. Appreciate the feelings of family members and maintain a healthy routine and diet.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.
According to the Pisces weekly horoscope from 6th to 12th July 2025, Pisceans will need to do their work with utmost care, on time, and efficiently this week.
At the beginning of the week, sudden problems at work and unnecessary expenses may cause you irritation. The first half of the week may also be unfavourable for health and relationships.
During this time, you should focus on your goals while avoiding arguments with people. Also, instead of ignoring any physical problems, you should seek timely treatment, otherwise, you may suffer physical and mental pain and financial loss.
This week you may have to grapple with financial problems. A slump in business and the inability to recover money stuck in the market will be a cause for concern. If you are in a partnership business, keep your accounts accurate with your partner and avoid blindly trusting others.
To maintain better relationships, appreciate the feelings of your family members and take some time out of your busy schedule for your family.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotram.