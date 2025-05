वो आतंकवाद फैलाते हैं और ये गंदगी…कूड़े के पहाड़ को भाजपा नेता ने कहा पाकिस्तान, क्यों भड़की AAP?

#WATCH | Delhi | On his visit to the Okhla landfill site, Delhi Mayor, BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh says, "We conducted a joint inspection today… We had promised cleanliness to the people of Delhi… Soon this landfill will be removed… These landfill sites are like Pakistan.… https://t.co/JmyHE0RyG2 pic.twitter.com/8DbQ2MddC4