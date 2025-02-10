Weekly Career Horoscope: Five Zodiac Signs to See Career Boost This Week

Due to this, highly influential tri-planetary yogas (combinations), Surya-Shani Yuti (Sun-Saturn conjunction), Budh-Shani Yuti (Mercury-Saturn conjunction), and other special and rare yogas will form this week, impacting people’s careers and lives. To know how the coming 7 days will be for your career, read the weekly horoscope career predictions for Aries to Pisces (Saptahik Rashifal Career Aries to Pisces).

Aries If your zodiac sign is Aries, the week from 9th to 15th February might be slightly challenging. Managing your time, energy, and finances effectively would be advisable. At the beginning of the week, a short or long-distance journey related to work is possible. Disappointment may arise if the journey yields less-than-expected results.

During this time, employed individuals may experience a heavy workload. This period could be particularly challenging for working women. Financial problems at home will be a source of worry. In the middle of the week, you may have to unexpectedly spend a large sum of money on home repairs, etc. A friend or influential person will help resolve problems related to livelihood.

Taurus According to the weekly Taurus horoscope for career and financial life, the new week holds auspiciousness and good fortune for Taurus natives. From the beginning of the week, you will see the attainment of auspicious results.

Favourable conditions will prevail in career and business. This week, unemployed individuals may find employment, while employed individuals may see their desires fulfilled through transfers or promotions to their desired positions. You will receive appreciation from superiors for specific tasks. You will be pleased with the expected progress in your work. If you are involved in business, you will see significant profits this week.

In the middle of the week, you will see rapid solutions to business-related problems. If you are planning to do business abroad or are already involved in one, you might land a big deal this week. Any foreign travel undertaken in this regard will yield auspicious results.

Gemini According to the Gemini horoscope for career and financial life, the week from February 9th to 15th, 2025, will be mixed for Geminis. Your situation will fluctuate throughout the week. Overall, whether it’s your career or business, you will face ups and downs throughout this week.

Those involved in business will achieve the desired profits. During this time, your opponents in the workplace will be active, but you will successfully prove your superiority by thwarting all their plans with your wit.

The latter part of the week may be a little difficult for working women. During this time, they may face some difficulty in balancing their work and family life. Cancer According to the weekly Cancer horoscope for career, Cancerians will receive desired results during the week of February 9th to 15th. You will reap the full rewards of your work and efforts this week.

For students and those appearing for competitive exams, this time in February is auspicious. In the first part of the week, students will have the potential for special success. During this time, those preparing for exams and competitions will receive long-awaited good news.

Obstacles in higher education will be removed. If you want to build your career or business abroad, this week, making efforts in this direction could fulfil this desire. This week is also quite favourable for those in salaried jobs.

This week, Cancerians may see their desired transfer wishes fulfilled. If you were trying to change jobs, you may receive a good offer from a reputable institution. This week, you will get the opportunity to work on new projects with the support of your seniors.

The business class will also receive desired profits from the rise in the market. Since the time is currently in your favour, utilise your time effectively and put your strength in the right direction. By doing so, you will see desired growth in your income and respect.

Leo Career Horoscope According to the Leo career horoscope for February 9th to 15th, 2025, Leos needs to remember the saying “A little carelessness leads to a big accident” as a guiding principle. Even a slight lapse in concentration this week could lead to significant trouble. Leos need to be very cautious of their rivals in the workplace, as they may try to obstruct your work. Therefore, do not reveal your plans before they are complete.

If you are involved in business, do not be hasty and do not get swayed into making large business deals, otherwise, your invested money could get stuck. This week will be moderately fruitful for wholesale traders and average for retail traders.

Virgo According to the Virgo career new week horoscope, the new week will be mixed for Virgos. At the beginning of the week, you may have to go on a short or long-distance journey related to work.

The journey will be tiring and yield less than expected results, which may leave you feeling a little disheartened. This week, while interacting with others, be mindful of their dignity and avoid any behaviour that could damage your reputation. Disputes related to land and property may be a cause for concern in the middle of the week.

Libra According to the Libra career horoscope (Sunday to Saturday), in the new week, Libras should avoid actions that might lead to long-term losses despite short-term gains. If you are a businessman, avoid risky investments and exercise caution while making transactions.

Libras should avoid violating rules and regulations in the new week, otherwise, they may face financial penalties and loss of reputation. Manage your finances from the beginning of the week and avoid unnecessary expenses, otherwise, your budget may be disrupted.

The middle of the week may be slightly unfavourable for salaried employees. During this time, you may have to work harder and put in more effort to complete small tasks. If you are thinking of changing your career or business, you should wait for the right time, as this time is not suitable for anything new or any changes. This week, students preparing for exams and competitions may lose interest in their studies.

Scorpio According to the Scorpio career horoscope for February 9th to 15th, 2025, Scorpios may get a good opportunity to advance in life. Salaried employees will receive the full support and cooperation of their seniors and juniors.

This week, if you try to complete your work on time in a planned manner, you may achieve more than expected success. Since you will receive the support of fortune at every step and your work will be completed well before time, your enthusiasm and courage will increase. You will receive good news in government and legal matters.

This week, you may achieve great success in matters related to power and government. The receipt of funds stuck in government schemes is possible. At the end of the week, you will receive good news related to business.

During this time, you will feel that you are receiving the expected cooperation of fate. Business expansion plans will take shape. Your reputation in the market will increase. Sagittarius According to the Sagittarius career horoscope, in the new week, extra effort and hard work will be needed to complete planned tasks. But, if you keep the mantra “Victory lies beyond fear” in mind and make continuous efforts in the right direction, you will surely succeed in your work.

Importantly, your well-wishers will also play a supportive role in your efforts. As a result, all the difficulties you face in your work will be easily overcome. Some sudden problems in the middle of the week may hinder your progress. This will also affect your work somewhat.

If things don’t go as planned, you may feel a little disheartened, but this will not last long, and things will start to become favourable again by the end of the week. From a career and business perspective, the latter part of the week will be better than the first. During this time, you may achieve a major business success or receive good news related to it. During this time, there may be opportunities for long-distance travel related to work.

Capricorn According to the Capricorn career horoscope, this week, you should not hesitate to take a step back to move two steps forward in life. If you are a salaried employee, be very cautious of your rivals in the workplace, as they may try to obstruct your work.

There may be obstacles in obtaining ancestral property. During this time, you should not make any major decisions in anger or while being carried away by emotions. In ambiguous situations, postponing things will be better for you. Those involved in business should complete their paperwork this week, otherwise, they may face difficulties.

If you are in a partnership business, it would be advisable to clarify things before proceeding. At the end of the week, Capricorns may have to undertake a short or long-distance journey. The journey will be pleasant and yield desired benefits. During the journey, you may meet influential people connected to power and government.

Aquarius According to the Aquarius career horoscope, this week, you must avoid haste or carelessness in any work, otherwise, you may face major problems. If you are a salaried employee, do not make the mistake of leaving your work in someone else’s hands, otherwise, if a mistake occurs, you may have to face your boss’s anger.

In the first part of the week, there may be minor disputes with neighbours over trivial matters. Do not get involved in unnecessary arguments, otherwise, you may suffer losses in both money and reputation.

During this time, your mind will be apprehensive due to some unknown fear. Expenses will exceed income, which may disrupt your budget. Stay away from gambling and lottery during this time and do not use any shortcuts to earn money.

If you are preparing for exams and competitions, you will only achieve desired results with hard work. Those striving for higher education may face some obstacles. Pisces According to the Pisces career horoscope for February 9th to 15th, the new week holds auspiciousness and good fortune for Pisceans. Your planned work will be completed on time this week. This will lead to great enthusiasm and courage within you.

This week, you will easily accomplish even the biggest tasks with your intelligence and hard work. You will receive full cooperation and support from your superiors in the workplace. In the first part of the week, the problems that have been going on for some time will be resolved, which will give you great relief. This week, you will have a tendency to plan your work.

For those involved in business, the first part of the week will prove to be more auspicious and profitable than the latter part. During this time, you can make a big business deal. During this time, salaried employees will have additional sources of income, and their accumulated wealth will increase. This week is lucky for those involved in social service and politics.

This week, there will be opportunities for growth in their respect and position. They may be honoured for a particular task. If you have been striving for employment for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled in the latter part of this week. You may get your desired job with the help of a friend or influential person.