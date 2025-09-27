Today’s Horoscope, 27 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

During the holy days of Shardiya Navratri, the changing positions of the planets on Saturday, 27 September 2025, are influencing the lives of all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces. Today brings good fortune and accomplishment for Aries, while for Cancer, it indicates an improvement in health and the completion of stalled land and property dealings. The financial situation of Leo natives will improve, and their business will expand, whereas Capricorn and Aquarius will receive full support from family members and employees in their workplace. While Taurus will win everyone's hearts with their sweet demeanor, Sagittarius will receive the company of a saint or great personality.
On the other hand, Gemini is advised to control domestic expenses, and Scorpio is advised to avoid acting impulsively. Libra's positive thinking and Pisces' shedding of laziness will propel them rapidly towards their goals. Here's the special horoscope for 27 September from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.
You will receive the support of luck, and your tasks will be accomplished. Keep your anger in control. The company of friends will boost your confidence. There are chances of travel.
Lucky Numbers: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colours: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
You will win everyone over with your behaviour. Relations with your father will be cordial, and the family atmosphere will be favourable. You will progress in your studies.
Lucky Numbers: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colours: Pink, White
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
Stay away from the personal disputes of others. Your domestic expenses will increase. You may worry about your child's career. You might receive some surprising news.
Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colours: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.
Your health will improve. You will be happy with your child's behaviour. You will experience spiritual progress. Stalled work related to land and property will be completed. Legal matters will be favourable.
Lucky Numbers: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colours: Cream, White
Remedy: Perform Abhishek of Lord Shiva.
Long-pending tasks will be completed. You will have special participation in social and religious activities. You will find success in love affairs. Your financial situation will improve.
Lucky Numbers: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colours: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
There are chances of business expansion. An unexpected major expense is anticipated. You will have a discussion with your parents on a special matter. Legal matters will be average.
Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colours: Green, Brown
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
You will move forward due to your positive thinking. You will be concerned about your child's health. There are chances of business expansion. Matrimonial discussions will be successful.
Lucky Numbers: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colours: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
Avoid acting without thinking. You will receive support from friends. There is a possibility of a major loss due to misunderstanding. Relations with brothers may weaken.
Lucky Numbers: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colours: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Light a lamp at the Hanuman temple on Tuesday.
You will receive the company of a saint or great personality. You will receive support from family members. You may have to make important decisions in your love life. Comforts of a vehicle are possible.
Lucky Numbers: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colours: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply a turmeric tilak.
You will receive full support from your family in business and will progress. Opponents will be defeated. Relations with superiors will be cordial. The arrival of guests will be pleasant.
Lucky Numbers: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colours: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at the Shani Dev temple on Saturday.
Your comforts and conveniences will increase. You will spend time with a loved one, which will be pleasant. You will receive cooperation from employees at the workplace.
Lucky Numbers: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
You will have a lot of work. You will shed laziness and work towards fulfilling your goals. You may feel alone. Stress and anger may increase.
Lucky Numbers: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colours: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship the banana tree on Thursday.